Update: Woman, 3 children found dead inside vehicle in West Haven neighborhood

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman and three children were found dead Tuesday night inside a vehicle in a West Haven neighborhood.

Weber County Sheriff Sgt. Sean Endsley told reporters the bodies were discovered by a family member who called 911 at 9:47 p.m., saying they had found four people who were deceased at the scene.

“When deputies arrived, they confirmed four people were deceased, and beyond any help.”

According to Endsley, a woman, approximately 32 years old, was among the dead, along with a 4-year-old boy, and two girls, ages 1 and 2.

“It appears to be related to gunshot trauma, but, of course, an exact cause and manner have not been determined.”

Photo Gephardt DailyNancy Van Valkenburg

Endsley declined to answer any questions about a possible suspect in the case, but said investigators were canvassing the neighborhood and would likely be on the scene overnight and throughout the day Wednesday.

“The investigators are still working on the circumstances that surrounded these deaths and are still working on active leads,” Endsley said.

The WCSO issued a news release early Wednesday morning.

“Currently, there are no facts to support any related or ongoing threat to public safety. If you have any information about this case, please contact Weber Area Dispatch at 801-395-8221, or the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 801-778-6631, and reference Weber County Sheriff’s Office case 24WC30800.”

The statement also shared condolences and thanks.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased. We are proud of and thankful for the deputies who responded to this call, and all the investigators working to find answers to the many questions that remain.”

Photo Gephardt DailyNancy Van Valkenburg

Gephardt Daily will share information as details become available.