Update: Woman, 45, killed at Midvale spa was stabbed multiple times

MIDVALE, Utah, Jan. 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 45-year-old woman brutally killed Jan. 4 was stabbed multiple times while working alone at a Midvale massage spa.

Yuping Jian, an immigrant from China, was attacked and stabbed while working at A+ Massage, 7444 S. State St., sometime between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and died from her injuries, the Unified Police Department stated in a news release Thursday.

“The circumstances surrounding this heinous crime are deeply concerning,” the release says. “The victim was working alone at the time, and the motive for the homicide remains unknown.”

Detectives have identified several persons of interest in the case, though the extent of their involvement has not been determined, according to UPD.

“In light of this disturbing incident, we urge individuals working in similar occupations to exercise extreme caution when dealing with clients and report any suspicious interactions,” the release says.

Anyone in the area of the massage spa between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 who witnessed anything noteworthy or concerning is asked to contact the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000.