Update: Woman dies after crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman has died after a pickup truck and compact car collided at the intersection at 5400 S. Mountain View Corridor Highway early Sunday evening.

The woman and a man were initially both in extremely critical condition.

“Katey Darling, 22, a victim in a crash yesterday evening at 5400 S. Mountain View Corridor, has passed away,” said a Monday morning tweet from West Valley City Police Department. “The driver of the car, a 20-year-old male, remains in critical condition.”

Early investigation shows the westbound compact car ran a red light, and was hit by a southbound pickup truck, according to West Valley City Police Department on Twitter shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The injured man and the deceased woman were in a compact car traveling west on 5400 South, said Roxeanne Vainuku, spokesperson for WVCPD.

The driver of the compact car ran a red light as the pickup truck going south on Mountain View Corridor was crossing, and the pickup collided with the car’s passenger side, according to Vainuku.

Three people were in the truck and were not injured.

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours with the exception of the northbound lanes.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.