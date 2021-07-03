Update: Woman faces arson charge after police say she started fire along I-15 in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, July 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old woman is facing a charge of arson after she allegedly started a fire along Interstate 15 near Layton Hills Mall on Friday.

Sgt. Selion, with the Layton Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the woman, who is homeless, has been booked into the Davis County jail.

The blaze, alongside the Hill Field Road on-ramp at mile post 331, was quickly extinguished by crews from Layton and Kaysville fire departments.

The right lane of Interstate 15 was closed in the area while crews put out the fire.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update this story as more information is made known.