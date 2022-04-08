Update: Woman sustained ‘severe back injury’ in N. Ogden Divide crash

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, April 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff‘s Office has provided a brief update on the Thursday night single-vehicle accident that occurred on the North Ogden Divide.

WCSO responded to the scene at 9:30 p.m., after the vehicle, occupied by two people, lost control on the winding road, crossing oncoming lanes of traffic before rolling down an approximately 100-foot embankment and coming to rest on its roof, the WCSO news release says.

“Deputies, along with personnel from Weber Fire District and North View Fire District, were able to climb down to the vehicle and provide medical care,” it continues.

“The 19-year-old male driver was transported to the hospital via ambulance for minor injuries. The 20-year-old female passenger was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital by medical helicopter for a severe back injury.”

The Weber Area CRASH Team was called to the scene to assist with the investigation, and the cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

“We would like to recognize the efforts of the bystanders, Weber Fire District, Northview Fire District and the responding deputies,” WCSO said.

Gephardt Daily will provide more information as it is made available.