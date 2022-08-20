Update: Zion National Park identifies missing hiker

The Park statement says after the initial report of flooding, “The National Park Service immediately sent rangers to assess the situation and began mobilizing for a large-scale response.

Near the Temple of Sinawava, park rangers found an injured hiker who had been swept downstream several hundred yards. A National Park Service ambulance transported the hiker to a hospital.

“Other rangers hiked up Riverside Walk and found several hikers who were isolated by high water on high ground. Rangers directed them to remain in place until water receded and then assisted them to safety.”

Zion National Park maintenance staff assigned to other jobs near Zion Canyon Scenic Drive immediately moved to positions along the Virgin River to monitor conditions there, the statement says.

“More than 20 park rangers and members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team deployed with flotation devices and ropes along the Virgin River prepared to reach visitors who might be in the water.”

Throughout Friday afternoon and evening, Zion National Park rangers interviewed groups of visitors exiting the Narrows and Riverside Walk to ensure they were not missing a member of their party, the statement says.

“At that time, no hikers were reported missing. It wasn’t until later in the evening that friends reported Ms. Agnihotri missing.”

Zion rangers are monitoring the weather and continuing the park’s search and rescue efforts, the statement says.

For other visitors

Search and rescue operations may affect visits to Zion, the statement said, sharing other Aug. 20 conditions: