UPH takes barricaded suspect into custody on I-15 in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers took a suspect known to have a drug history into custody Thursday morning after they were able to stop his rental car on Interstate 15 in Juab County.

The stop was made at about 8:05 a.m. at I-15 exit 207, which is between Scipio and Nephi.

Lt. Nick Street shared basic details with Gephardt Daily.

“A suspect barricaded himself in a rental car, the suspect had a known drug history and troopers believed the car to be stolen,” Street said.

“At 8:35, after some negotiating, the suspect gave himself up and submitted to being paced in custody.”

According to police radio transmissions, the man is believed to be wanted on warrants out of Idaho and Utah, and officers stopped him with spike strips and by boxing him in.

The suspect’s name was not released by UHP.