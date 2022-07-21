Crews battle wildfire inside Zion National Park; Upper Kolob Fire grows to 30 acres

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, July 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire discovered Wednesday has grown to 30 acres inside Zion National Park.

Wildland firefighters from the National Park Service, the city of Hurricane, and the US Forest Service are responding to the blaze, which started on the Kolob Terrace Road about 15 driving miles north of State Route 9, near Maloney Hill, according to Utah Fire Info.

Dubbed the Upper Kolob Fire, it started past the trailhead for Wildcat Canyon.

The cause under investigation.

Wildland firefighters are in the field digging land breaks called “handline” to contain the fire, according to Utah Fire Info.

Airplanes and a helicopter are flying missions in response to the burning.

Kolob Terrace Road is closed at State Route 9 in the south and Lava Point to the north.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.