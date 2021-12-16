Urban Meyer fired as coach of Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Florida, Dec. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Urban Meyer has been fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The decision was announced in a statement released after midnight Thursday by the NFL team’s owner Shad Khan.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. I informed Urban of the change this evening,” Khan wrote. “As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.”

Meyer’s dismissal comes on the heels of a controversial season which saw one of the winningest coaches in college history falter in his first outing as a head coach in the NFL.

The Jaguars are 2-11 this year and a number of the losses have been lopsided.

Meyer has had difficulties off the field, as well. In October, he was seen in a video recorded at a Columbus, Ohio bar seemingly exchanging affections with a woman who was not his wife. The video went viral, embarrassing the coach and the Jaguar organization forcing Meyer to apologize.

There have also been allegations of player abuse, with former Jaguar Josh Lambo claiming Meyer kicked him during an August practice session. Meyer says Lambo’s story is inaccurate.

In the course of his college coaching career Meyer has won three national championships, including two titles with the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2008, and one with the Buckeyes in 2014. His overall win-loss record is 187-32.

Prior to joining the Gators, Meyer’s coached at the University Utah in 2003 and 2004, where he went 22-2, including an undefeated season in 2004. His teams were known for their explosive offenses, and won two Mountain West titles, along with post-season victories in the Liberty and Fiesta Bowls.