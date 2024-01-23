USANA Amphitheatre gets new sponsor, new name

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Valley City amphitheater formerly known as USANA has a new name.

“New Year, New Name Sponsor,” the entertainment venue’s Facebook page says. “Can’t wait to see you at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (formerly USANA Amphitheatre) this summer!”

The business change adds four syllables to the venue’s name, and drew negative reviews from the page’s followers.

“USANA Amphitheatre ain’t nobody saying all that, it’s USANA. Figure it out, Utah First Credit Union. Sheesh. That was a waste of money on their part,” one citizen critic wrote.

“Pretty sure the Delta center tried a name change too and look where that got them,” wrote another.

“I think I’ll call it Vivint Amphitheatre,” another post says.

“That really rolls off the tongue,” says another.

“Was ‘Spirit of Halloween’ taken already?,” someone else wrote.

Yeah, humans don’t always enjoy change. Then again, it’s said that any publicity is good publicity.