USBE seeks waivers from USDA regarding monitoring of Child Nutrition Program during pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah State Board of Education (USBE) is seeking a waiver from the U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to define a state monitoring plan for Child Nutrition Program operations during the novel coronavirus public health emergency.

A USBE statement says that, if approved, the waiver would provide program monitoring flexibility statewide to:

Align state level operations with the state monitoring plan

Ease administrative burden on local education administrative and child nutrition staff

Focus on technical assistance and training

“USDA welcomes public comment on Utah’s waiver request,” the Utah State Board of Education statement says. ” Once approved, USBE will advise Child Nutrition Program sponsors of the new flexibility.”

USBE spokesman Mark Peterson told Gephardt Daily the request is “essentially a continuation of a waiver from last spring. The gist of it is that we (USBE) won’t do formal monitoring visits to breakfast/lunch sites through the end of the school year, but will continue to provide technical assistance to the sites should they have an issue or should we see an issue from our end.”