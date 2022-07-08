USGS says ‘urgent action is needed’ after Great Salt Lake reaches historic low level

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The level of the Great Salt Lake dropped below the historic low elevation this week, a statement from the U.S. Geological Survey says.

The average daily surface water elevation, 4,190.1 feet, was measured at USGS station 10010000, located on the southern end of the Great Salt Lake, and is associated with a data record dating back to 1847.

“Lake level data recorded at this gage has proven invaluable for resource managers and researchers working on Great Salt Lake during this dynamic time,” said Ryan Rowland, USGS Utah Water Science Center data chief.

Based on historic data, lake levels will likely continue to decrease until fall or early winter when the amount of incoming water to the lake equals or exceeds evaporative losses, the USGA statement says.

“This is not the type of record we like to break,” Utah Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Joel Ferry said in the released statement.

“Urgent action is needed to help protect and preserve this critical resource. It’s clear the lake is in trouble. We recognize more action and resources are needed, and we are actively working with the many stakeholders who value the lake.”

Current drought conditions, water levels, weather forecasts, flood forecasts, and stream discharge, including rivers that flow into Great Salt Lake, are available via the USGS National Water Dashboard for computers, smartphones or other mobile devices, the news release states.

This tool provides critical information to decision-makers, emergency managers and the public during flood and drought events, informing decisions that can help protect lives and property, according to the news release.

