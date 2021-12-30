USO establishes permanent home in Utah for first time since WWII

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The United Service Organizations, better known to generations of America’s fighting men and women, and their families, as the USO, has established a home in Utah for the first time since World War II.

The USO Utah Center at Salt Lake City International Airport started service after a soft opening Dec. 20., providing amenities and outreach programs to the current members of the military and their dependent family members.

Those who use the Center will find comfortable furnishings, computers and Wi-Fi access, complimentary snacks and beverages, luggage storage, and a lounge area with TV entertainment, movies and family games, according to the USO.

“The USO goes where our troops go and we’re proud to support our military service members and families serving, training, and traveling through Utah,” said USO West President Bob Kurkjian. “We are extremely grateful for our partnership with the Salt Lake City International Airport, as well as our partners Northrop Grumman, Delta Airlines, Adobe and the Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs, for helping the USO keep our troops connected to family, home and country with this new airport center.”

As part of the USO West Region, USO Utah will bring support programs to the 32,480 active duty and reserve members of the Armed Forces stationed across the state, including locations underserved in the past.

In addition to airport center amenities, USO Utah will provide support operations and program delivery to the five military bases across the state including USO transition programming, family days, emotional wellness programming, kids’ camps, sports entertainment, game nights, holiday programs, the Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program and more.

“We welcome the USO to SLC International Airport,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports. “The larger airport has allowed us to provide an exceptional location and space for our military men and women. We hope military members connecting through SLC find rest and relaxation here and that it makes their travels more enjoyable.”

USO Utah says its is looking for volunteers to help in their mission to support local military service members and their families. “Becoming a USO volunteer gives local Utah community members the chance to give more than thanks to our troops,” the USO said, “whether it’s helping a soldier with a connecting flight, serving snacks with a smile or welcoming home troops from deployment, volunteers are vital to the success of the USO’s mission.”

To donate, volunteer or explore sponsorship opportunities with USO Utah, visit utah.uso.org.