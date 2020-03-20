USPS looking to fill hundreds of positions in Utah, Nevada

UTAH, March 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill hundreds of positions in Utah and Nevada.

A press release from the USPS said various posts and shifts are available and options include both indoor and outdoor work.

The positions offer hourly wages ranging from $16.21 to $18.56.

All applicants must be a U.S. citizen or have permanent alien status, the press release said. For carrier positions, applicants must have a valid driver’s license and two consecutive years of driving experience in the United States.

Those who are interested in applying can visit the USPS website.