USU football player arrested on 5 felony charges related to rape, kidnapping, drugs

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, July 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University football player has been arrested on multiple felony charges and booked into the Cache County jail.

Kingsley Krey Holliday, 22, was arrested Monday on suspicion of the following first-degree felony charges:

Rape

Forcible sodomy

Aggravated kidnapping — while committing unlawful detention

Two counts of knowingly produce/dispense/manufacture a controlled suspects

Charging documents, filed by an officer of the North Park Police Department, say officers were called to a hospital emergency room on July 3, a Monday, after a report of a rape.

The woman told police she was at an event at a venue when “a male, unknown to her, took the female against her will to a separate location, off of the property,” Holliday’s charging documents say.

“The female described repetitively telling the male that she did not want to go, and wanted to go back to her friends. The female described the male grabbing her wrist and dragging her out of the building, across a parking lot, road, and a ditch. She described being taken onto private property. At that location, the female described being forcibly sodomized and raped.”

Witnesses at the venue placed Holliday at the event, “and in close proximity to the victim,” his affidavit says. “DNA evidence was collected, and has since been matched to Kingsley Holliday.

“Kingsley was taken into custody and interviewed about the incident,” court documents say.

“He denied any involvement, but was concerned that the victim might be pregnant.”

Holiday also was charged Monday for the two unrelated drug-related incidents, in which a confidential informant reportedly purchased Adderall and Methylphenidate, two prescription substances often used to treat ADHD.

Both transactions, which took place on April 25 and May 2, were monitored by agents from the Cache Rick Drug Task Force, charging documents say. Both charges were enhanced from second-degree felonies to first-degree felonies because they took place on or within 100 feet of the USU camps, which is designated a drug-free zone.

Holliday was booked into jail and ordered to be held without bail.

Holliday, a USU junior and offensive lineman, came to the university in 2019 after playing football at Snow College and Corner Canyon High School in Draper, according to information from Utah State University.