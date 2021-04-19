USU football player suspended from team after charged, jailed in Cache County

LOGAN, Utah, April 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The 22-year-old man booked into the Cache County Jail Sunday on suspicion of sexual assault is a Utah State University football player, and has been suspended from the team.

Ismael “Izzy” Vaifo’ou was suspended when the USU athletic department learned of the arrest, according to a school official.

Vaifo’ou was charged on suspicion of:

Forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

Burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Two counts of criminal trespass within a dwelling, a class A misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Campus police were notified in the early hours of Sunday that a sexual assault had been reported on campus.

A probable cause statement in the case said Vaifo’ou appeared to be intoxicated when he entered a USU dorm suit occupied by two women in different bedrooms.

He reported entered the bedroom of each, and retreated from the first after the occupant asked “who the hell are you,” the statement says.

The statement says Vaifo’ou entered the second bedroom and found the occupant asleep. He reportedly stripped to his underwear, and is accused of touching the second woman inappropriately before she awoke and pushed him away, and he left.

Vaifo’ou is being held without bail.

Vaifo’ou’s biography on the USU Football website said he is a sophomore whose position is defensive end. His hometown is Salt Lake City, and he graduated from Highland High, it says.