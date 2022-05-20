USU hires Blair Barfuss as new chief of police starting in July

LOGAN, Utah, May 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University on Friday announced that it has named Blair Barfuss as the chief of police within the Department of Public Safety.

Barfuss will fill that role beginning July 5.

He will replace the previous chief of police who resigned in December last year after allegedly making controversial comments to student athletes.

Following a “rigorous national search,” Barfuss will join USU after serving as chief of police and director of public safety for four years at Dixie State University (recently renamed Utah Tech University.)

He will head the university police in Logan and the Eastern USU campus in Price.

“He holds a master’s degree in human resources from the Huntsman School of Business at USU and is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy,” the USU news release states. “He has over 20 years of experience in public safety and service in Utah.”

Barfuss also has served in the West Valley City, South Jordan and Midvale City police departments, and is cross deputized as a federal agent with the FBI. He has worked for the past seven years as a member of the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Barfuss has been recognized both locally and internationally for “his transformational policing service model, which is focused on building community partnerships, embracing diversity and providing transparency to the campus community,” according to the announcement.

“This Aggie is beyond excited to have the honor and privilege of getting to work with and support our Utah State University students, staff, faculty, administration, and our great Aggie community,” Barfuss is quoted in the release.

“I look forward to the many opportunities ahead in bettering our service capabilities and improving safety campus wide at Utah State University.”