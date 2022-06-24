USU identifies flight instructor, student pilot killed in small plane crash in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, June 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University has identified the aviation student and flight instructor killed in a small plane crash while taking part in the school’s aviation program.

“Two fatalities have been confirmed: USU flight instructor Blake Shumway and aviation student Michael Carpenter,” the USU statement says.

“USU Police have notified the families of the deceased. Other USU Aviation flights have been canceled today.”

The call came to dispatch at about 9 a.m. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, at 2685 S. Highway 23.

“Witnesses arrived at the crash site and assisted in guiding law enforcement and EMS personnel onto the scene,” a statement from the Cache County Sheriff’s Department sys. “It was learned by the witnesses that there were no survivors of the crash.

“The plane had two occupants and was part of the Utah State University aviation program. The Sheriff’s Office offers its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the occupants.”

The USU statement says Shumway was a certified flight instructor in the program since September of last year, and student Michael Carpenter was majoring in aviation technology/professional pilot and scheduled to graduate fall 2022.

“We are devastated by this morning’s tragic crash and the loss of members in our USU community,” said USU President Noelle E. Cockett. “Every student and employee is part of our Aggie family, and we know many individuals will feel this loss deeply.”

“USU will be working with employees and students in the USU Aviation program to offer counseling and other services to help them process this loss.”

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it was “investigating today’s crash of a Cessna 152 in Logan, Utah.”