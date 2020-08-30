USU students in quarantine after wastewater shows elevated levels of COVID-19

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University’s monitoring for COVID-19 has detected elevated levels of the virus in wastewater samples from four residence halls on the Logan campus, officials said Sunday.

Researchers are monitoring COVID-19 infection trends at USU by analyzing sewage samples taken from on-campus student housing facilities, said a news release. USU is one of five universities nationwide to publicly announce a wastewater monitoring program. The residence halls that are affected are Rich, Jones, Morgan, and Davis. No other testing samples on campus taken this week show elevated levels of the virus. There are no reported positive tests for COVID-19 in the residence halls right now, the news release said.

USU sent a safety alert to students, faculty, and staff at the Logan campus Sunday with more information about how the situation is being addressed.

The safety alert reads, in part:

Wastewater testing provides an early alert warning for the university to address potential cases and prevent the spread of the virus further. In response to this early detection system, USU is implementing the following response for the four residence halls affected.

RESIDENTS BEING TESTED FOR COVID-19

USU is working with the Utah Department of Health and the Bear River Health Department to organize testing for all 287 students who live in these residence halls to be done today and tomorrow. More details will be provided directly to the students in these residence halls. USU staff will be knocking on doors to make sure the residents know what to do and when they will be tested. All residents of Rich, Jones, Morgan, and Davis Halls must fill out the COVID-19 Questionnaire to ensure they receive academic accommodations, food deliveries, and other resources. Find the COVID-19 questionnaire here.

RESIDENTS MUST QUARANTINE

As a precaution, residents in Rich, Jones, Morgan, and Davis residence halls must quarantine immediately from now until test results are returned, which may take up to three to four days. These students must stay in their room or suite, not attend class or interact with those outside their household unless absolutely necessary (such as for COVID-19 testing). USU has activated its COVID CARE Team to arrange for resources to affected students, including dinner deliveries for tonight (Aug. 30). Students and parents with questions about housing should email [email protected]

CLASSES AND ACCOMMODATIONS

Faculty will work with those students who are affected by this quarantine as fall semester begins. The Provost’s office will provide further guidance for faculty members in making accommodations for students. If faculty have any questions, they should reach out to the Provost’s office [email protected]

PREVENTION FOR ALL CAMPUS

This situation highlights how essential it is that everyone practice the four principles of prevention: wear a mask, even outside; practice social distancing; stay home when you are sick; and keep your hands and space clean. Learn more about prevention here.

Anyone in the campus community who has one of the following symptoms should self-isolate and seek testing immediately: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches and chills, or decreased sense of smell or taste. Learn more here.

The university plans to extend the monitoring program and is identifying sampling locations at its Price and Blanding campuses.

Learn more about USU’s efforts to prevent COVID-19 here.