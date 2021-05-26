UTA: 2 additional TRAX trains to run after Jazz game Wednesday night

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority will provide extra TRAX service Wednesday night to help Utah Jazz fans get home from Vivint Arena after the Jazz game.

In a Tuesday night news release, UTA spokesman Carl Arky said Trax will be operating on a regular schedule and runs late enough to service all stations after the game.

“However, to accommodate increased crowds there will be two additional trains leaving southbound from Arena Station shortly after the game,” the news release said.

Those trains are:

Red Line train (from Salt Lake Central to Arena to Daybreak Parkway)

Blue Line train (from Salt Lake Central to Arena to Draper Town Center)

Riders are encouraged to confirm the last train times for the Red, Blue and Green Lines online at rideuta.com or download or check the Transit app.