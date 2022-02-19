UTA: Car turns into path of TRAX train, no injuries but expect delays

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority is alerting the public to a 20- to 30-minute delay at about 6:30 p.m. Friday on the southbound Green Line from Airport Station to West Valley Central Station.

UTA spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily that a car turned left into the path of a train; however, there were no injuries, and the vehicle has been towed from the scene of the accident, he said.

Northbound trains to Airport Station are able to proceed through the affected area.