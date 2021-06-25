UTA extends initiative to offer free fares to vaccine appointments

UTAH, June 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority is extending its initiative to offer free fares to and from scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments for three more months.

“Originally launched in March and scheduled to expire June 30, UTA’s free fares have now been extended through Sept. 30 on all UTA modes, including TRAX FrontRunner, S-Line streetcar, bus, Paratransit, UTA On Demand service and PC-SLC Connect,” said a news release from UTA Friday.

The free fare is valid on the date of the vaccination appointment. Riders must have a confirmed vaccination appointment and show the appointment confirmation, either in print form or on a mobile device, when they board a bus or are asked to show their fare on rail.

