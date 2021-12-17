UTA ‘Free Fare for Clean Air’ days will take place Tuesday, Wednesday

UTAH, Dec. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority “Free Fare for Clean Air” days will take place Tuesday and Wednesday.

The initiative is in partnership with the Utah State Legislature, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, Utah Clean Air Partnership and the Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah, said a news release from UTA.

“The fare will be free on all UTA bus and rail services, as well as Ski Bus, paratransit, the Park City-SLC Connect, and UTA’s On Demand microtransit service in southwestern Salt Lake County and in Salt Lake City’s westside,” the news release said. “GREENBike is also offering a special promo code during the free fare days providing 24 hours of free service.”

The “Free Fare for Clean Air” program is part of a data-driven effort to improve air quality along the Wasatch Front by helping encourage more people to consider using transit as an alternative to driving, the news release said. Funding was made possible by House Bill 353 (HB-353) sponsored by Rep. Joel Briscoe during the 2019 Legislative Session.

The first Free Fair for Clean Air days as part of this program were held Aug. 12-13 and

resulted in a 5% increase in bus ridership and a 12% increase in FrontRunner ridership.

New riders accounted for over 19% of trips taken, and 70% of survey respondents said they did not use a vehicle to reach transit.

