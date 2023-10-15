UTA: Gas leak at The Gateway halts TRAX service in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A gas leak at The Gateway has stopped all TRAX trains in the area, state transit officials said.

All Blue and Green Line TRAX trains are unable to proceed past City Center Station due to the gas leak, the Utah Transit Authority said on social media about 6 p.m. Saturday.

A Blue Line shuttle is taking riders as far as Old Greektown Station, and buses have been dispatched to take riders from City Center to Jackson/Euclid Station, according to UTA.

Delays of up to 30 minutes are expected, UTA officials said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.