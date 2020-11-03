UTA, GREENbike to offer free rides on Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Both Utah Transit Authority and GREENbike will be offering free rides on Election Day Tuesday.

“The UTA Board of Trustees approved offering free fares to all riders on Election Day,” said a press release from UTA. “The purpose of this free fare day is to ensure unrestricted public access to polling locations across UTA’s service area.”

All UTA services will be free on Election Day, including Paratransit Services, Park City Transit, and UTA’s On Demand by Via microtransit services.

“UTA is the sole means of transportation for many Utahns who will vote on Nov. 3,” the news release said. “In addition, voters who ride transit will help reduce congestion on roads and in polling location parking lots. As an agency serving the community on a daily basis, UTA encourages everyone to participate in this election and vote.”

UTA

Salt Lake City’s non-profit bike-share system GREENbike also is providing free rides on Election Day.

Riders can claim the free rides by using the promo code “202020” at any GREENbike kiosk.

Ballot drop box locations near GREENbike stations include:

Salt Lake City Library at 420 S. 200 East

Salt Lake County Government Center at 2001 S. State St.

GREENbike