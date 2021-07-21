UTA increases TRAX, FrontRunner service for Days of ’47 Parade Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority will be providing additional TRAX and FrontRunner service before the Days of ’47 Parade on Friday, July 23.
Bus and paratransit will be running on a regular Saturday schedule, according news release
The parade is due to begin at 9 a.m.
Friday, July 23
FrontRunner: will operate every 60 minutes all day, with additional morning trips:
- Starting at 4:53 a.m. northbound from Provo Central Station
- Starting at 5:08 a.m. southbound from Ogden Central Station
Exit the North Temple Station and transfer to the TRAX Green Line to go to downtown Salt Lake City. Visit www.rideuta.com/frontrunner for a complete schedule.
TRAX: will operate every 30 minutes all day, with additional morning trips:
Blue Line:
- Northbound service starts at 6:28 a.m. from Draper Town Center Station
- Southbound service starts at 6:43 a.m. from Salt Lake Central Station
Red Line:
- Northbound service starts at 6:06 a.m. from Daybreak Parkway Station
- Southbound service starts at 6:20 a.m. from Medical Center Station
Green Line:
- Northbound service starts at 6:08 a.m. from West Valley Central Station
- Southbound service starts at 6:08 a.m. from Airport Station
S-Line Streetcar: will operate every 30 minutes all day, with additional morning trips:
- Westbound service starts at 6:17 a.m. from Fairmont Station
- Eastbound service starts at 6:02 a.m. from Central Pointe Station
On Saturday, July 24 UTA will be running regular Saturday schedule on bus, TRAX, FrontRunner and the S-Line streetcar.