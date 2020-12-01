UTA introduces new simplified fare structure

UTAH, Dec. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority is implementing a new simplified fare structure beginning Tuesday.

UTA’s Board of Trustees adopted the changes to simplify and streamline UTA’s fares, which had gone unchanged since 2013, said a news release. The goal is to make it easier for the public to understand the costs of riding UTA’s various modes of transportation.

“With a growing service area and increased service offerings, UTA’s trustees felt it was time to examine and revise the list of fares which had also grown,” the news release said. “After extensive analysis and public feedback UTA has simplified and streamlined the overall fare structure. Some fares will increase slightly, while others will slightly decrease. And some fares will be eliminated.”

Most notably, the fare structure has been pared down creating a single fare for all premium bus services. The base adult one way fare which is currently $2.50 is not changing. At the same time the fares for UTA’s Premium Bus Services; Express Bus, SLC-Park City Connect and Ski Bus, as well as a Day Pass are increasing to $5.

At the same time all passes for special groups can now be purchased at a discount. UTA’s Youth, Horizon and Senior passes now cost 50% less. The FAREPAY discount, currently 20% on rail and 40% on bus, has been discounted 20% across the board on buses, TRAX lines and FrontRunner trains. A Park City 30-day pass, Flex Route Deviation Punch Passes, and Monthly passes sold at ticket vending machines will be eliminated beginning Tuesday in an effort to simply the ticketing system.

Riders can now calculate the cost of Monthly and Day Pass Fares using simple math:

Regular Monthly Fare (Bus and TRAX) = $2.50 x 34 trips [$85.00]

Premium Monthly Fare (Bus, TRAX, and FrontRunner) = $5.00 X 34 trips [$170]

Day Pass Fare = $2.50 X 2 [$5]

The sale of tokens will be discontinued Tuesday but will be temporarily accepted as valid fare payment and exchanged for other fare until Aug. 7, 2021.

More information on UTA fares is available here and riders can also contact Customer Service at 801-743-3882 rideuta@rideuta.com.