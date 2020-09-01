UTA launches initiative for suicide prevention month

UTAH, Sept. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Transit Authority has pledged to display more than 1,000 signs at various stations and stops along with trains and buses to help prevent suicide and educate riders on mental health resources.

UTA will also stream Live On videos and messages on its social media platforms throughout September in commemoration of Suicide Prevention Month, said a news release.

A Suicide Prevention Resource Fair will be held at the Clearfield FrontRunner Station on Sept. 21 from 3-6 p.m. Counselors will be available at that time to answer questions and distribute literature as well as free gun locks, the news release said. Masks will be provided to riders who will be asked to continue practicing social distancing during this event.

“The current environment of economic challenges, local and global social issues and the pandemic have elevated people’s emotions and anxieties,” said Allison Foust, suicide prevention program administrator for Live On. “Through this partnership, we can reach thousands of UTA riders and patrons a day with messages of hope and action.”

Carolyn Gonot, UTA executive director, added: “Utah Transit Authority is proud to partner with the Utah Suicide Prevention Coalition to help prevent suicide in our state and local communities.

“We are educating every UTA employee on suicide prevention and awareness through QPR training — Question, Persuade and Refer. We have created HOPE Signs with security lights at crossings, and plan to add more fencing, signs and cameras through grants.”

Live On is a statewide public-private partnership of community members, suicide survivors, local leaders and researchers created to promote education, provide resources and change the culture around suicide and mental health. Suicide is a leading cause of preventable death in Utah, the news release added.

For more resources, QPR training, community fairs and literature, click here.