UTA maintenance workers hit, injured in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, April 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority workers who had just completed FrontRunner railway maintenance in Murray early Thursday morning were struck by an SUV and sustained serious and critical injuries.

The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. at 5900 South 360 West, a news release from Murray City says.

“UTA maintenance employees had just finished maintenance in the area and were raising the rail wheels of their vehicle when they were struck by an eastbound SUV,” the release says.

“The driver of the SUV initially fled on foot, but has since turned himself in and is now being interviewed by investigators.

“The victims involved in the crash remain hospitalized with serious and critical injuries. The identity of those involved will not be released at this time while the investigation continues.”

Gephardt Daily will share updates as the facts are confirmed.