UTA offering free fares with 100K visitors expected in Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star events

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — There will be plenty of ways to spend money during the NBA All-Star festivities in Salt Lake City this week, but getting there doesn’t have to be one of them.

The Utah Transit Authority is offering free fares for buses and trains along the Wasatch Front through Tuesday, Feb. 21, to help reduce traffic congestion with more than 100,000 visitors expected downtown.

UTA’s 10-day zero fare promotion started Sunday and coincides with worsening air quality forecasted for the week, making transit “the best way to get around downtown and to events throughout the community,” UTA officials said.

The UTA Board of Trustees announced the free fare days last month, giving riders free access to UTA’s bus, ski bus, TRAX, FrontRunner, S-Line streetcar, paratransit and on-demand services.

“We are thrilled to provide zero fare for 10 days surrounding the All-Star events hosted by the Utah Jazz,” UTA Board Chairman Carlton Christensen said in a news release. “This is part of our efforts to support the community, boost Utah’s economy, and join with our partners in welcoming thousands of visitors to the region and to Utah.”

UTA also will be providing extra service and expanded hours on TRAX, FrontRunner and some bus routes during the All-Star festivities.

Another UTA promotion allows Salt Lake City International Airport or Provo Municipal Airport travelers to use their printed or digital ticket or boarding pass as fare for transit service throughout February.

For more information on UTA’s All-Star weekend service, visit www.rideuta.com/nba.