UTA offering reduced fare for low-income community members

UTAH, June 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Transit Authority’s Reduced Fare FAREPAY card is now available to lower income individuals in UTA’s service area through a six month pilot program.

“This new pilot program is part of UTA’s ongoing efforts to address the challenges low-income and other populations face in accessing public transit, as well as furthering UTA’s efforts to streamline and simplify its fare structure,” said a news release.

“The program now also offers an improved online application form. Seniors 65 years of age and older, youths age 6-18, riders with disabilities and low income individuals may fill out the online application and qualify for these passes which provide a 50% discount off regular fares.”

For low income people, eligibility depends on the person’s participation in a member

program or whether that person has an income below federal poverty guidelines. For more information about qualification parameters, click here.

Once the application is submitted and approved, UTA will issue a Reduced Fare

FAREPAY card with the rider’s photo. This will allow program participants to ride regular

bus, TRAX, FrontRunner, and S-Line streetcar services, UTA On Demand by Via, Ski

Bus, and the SLC-PC Connect. Paratransit service is excluded.