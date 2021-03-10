UTA offers free fares to, from COVID-19 vaccine appointments

UTAH, March 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority will provide free fares to and from vaccination appointments through June 30, officials said Wednesday.

Free fares are valid on all UTA modes, including TRAX, FrontRunner, S-Line, Ski bus, Paratransit and PC-SLC Connect, said a news release from UTA.

“By providing transportation access to more people for free UTA is helping eliminate barriers for people who may not have other transportation options to get themselves to their vaccination appointments,” said Megan Waters, UTA Community Engagement Manager. The move also aims to help alleviate parking issues at mass vaccination sites.

Riders must show their vaccination appointment confirmation as proof of fare when they

board, the news release said. The confirmation may be printed or shown on a mobile device, including email or text confirmation. UTA will also accept the vaccination card with the appointment date.

The free fare is valid on the date of the appointment shown on the confirmation. If someone’s first appointment is on March 20 and their second appointment is on April 10, they may ride for free on those days by showing confirmations of those dates.

Paratransit riders can schedule rides as they normally would by calling 801-287-7433. UTA requests these riders please mention they are traveling to their scheduled vaccination appointment and provide confirmation of those appointments.

Vaccination sites are located throughout UTA’s service area. To find the best transit route to a vaccination appointment, riders should enter the vaccination site address into the Transit app or Google maps.

UTA is continuing current COVID-19 safety measures, which include daily disinfection of

vehicles and facilities, requiring face coverings, and actively promoting physical distancing.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Utah, click here.