UTA police ask for help identifying man possibly involved in shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help identifying a man who may have been involved in a shooting Thursday at the TRAX Meadowbrook Station.

The Utah Transit Authority Police Department released a photo of the man Friday, saying he may have been involved in the incident that left two men injured.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation about 3:50 p.m. near 3900 South and West Temple, UTA spokesman Carl Arky said.

A scuffle involving three men took place on the TRAX platform, Arky said. They ultimately fell onto the light-rail tracks below and continued fighting, he said.

At least one man pulled a gun during the fight and shots were fired, Arky said. One of the men was in critical condition, while the other was in serious condition, he said.

TRAX service from the station was interrupted while police investigated the shooting.

