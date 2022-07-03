UTA police investigate fatal shooting at Salt Lake City TRAX platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead and another critically injured after a shooting on a Utah Transit Authority TRAX platform Saturday night.

“We don’t have a lot of information, it’s still early,” UTA spokesman Carl Arky said at 11:20 p.m., the body of the deceased still on the platform at the UTA station at 9th South and 2nd West where the shooting took place. “Investigation hasn’t really even started yet. The medical examiner hasn’t arrived.”

The suspected shooter called in the incident to 911, Arky said, and gave up his firearm to arriving officers. “He was right where he said he’d be. He just said there had been a shooting when he called 911.”

Arky said he didn’t know if the man had confessed, but officers had advised him the man was the shooter.

The suspected shooter and the victims are all males in their mid-to-late twenties, he said. No information was available as to the circumstances that lead to the incident reported about 10:15 p.m., or if the victims were armed, Arky said.

The case is under the authority of the UTA at this point, he said, which fields its own police department with up to 100 members, including a detectives division, which covers seven counties.

