UTA Police: Man in custody after alleged criminal mischief, attempted tanker theft

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly threw a rock at a TRAX train he missed, fled Utah Transit Authority police after exiting a bus, and tried to steal a gas tanker.

The incident began in the 8 o’clock hour Thursday, Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt daily.

“He approached the tracks platform at Bingham Junction (in Midvale),” Arky said. “The train was taking off. He had missed it. So apparently picked up a rock or some object, hurled it into the train and broke a window.”

The man then took a bus to the area of 7000 South and Redwood road, and “He was approached by our officers who wanted to speak with him about the incident that the tracks platform. He then took off, basically took off.”

Arky said officers pursued him, and ran a background check on the suspect and discovered he had state charges against him pending.

At some point, the suspect “jumped into a fuel truck truck that was actually pumping gasoline into gasoline stations tanks, ostensibly with the notion of driving off,” he said. “But he couldn’t do that, so he got out of the truck and continued to flee on foot.

“He was finally taken into custody in an apartment complex in West Jordan by our officers. It was roughly in the same area where all this began,” Arky said. “So he did run around a lot, but he didn’t get very far.”

Additional agencies including the West Jordan Police assisted the UTA officers, Arky said, noting the other agencies provided drones “and other equipment resources. We very much appreciate their support and their help.”

As of noon, the man was being questioned and charges had not yet been filed. Arky said possible charges could include criminal mischief, attempted vehicle theft and fleeing from police.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.