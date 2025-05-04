UTA rail worker dies days after maintenance vehicle struck in Murray track

MURRAY, Utah, May 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — One of two track maintenance workers in a vehicle struck on April 24 has died from his injuries, the Utah Transit Authority said in a news release Sunday.

The other man injured is recovering.

“We are deeply saddened to share the loss of our colleague, Juan Madrid, a dedicated and beloved rail maintenance worker,” the release says.

“Juan passed away from injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle while he was performing work in a rail crossing on April 24. We are providing counseling and benefits for the Madrid family, and are also offering counseling services to employees during this difficult time.”

A crew of four was working in the early morning that day on track maintenance. Two were outside the hi-rail, which is basically a truck that can drive either on its roadway wheels or on metal rail wheels fitted so it could drive on railway tracks.

The two men inside the hi-rail were the ones injured. One suffered injuries including a head injury, the other required a leg amputation.

“The safety and well-being of UTA employees and their families is our highest priority,” the release says. “We are actively assisting the Murray Police Department as they conduct a thorough investigation into this incident.

“A second rail maintenance worker who was also seriously injured in the incident is thankfully at home recovering.

“Juan’s passing is a close and personal matter for his family, friends and coworkers. We kindly ask for respect and privacy for those grieving his loss.”

The alleged driver of the SUV, Brandon Palma, 29, has been arrested for investigation of several potential crimes.