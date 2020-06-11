UTA riders can sign up for service disruption alerts

UTAH, June 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — People who use the Utah Transit Authority’s FrontRunner or TRAX can now sign up for smartphone phone alerts so they will know when travel service has been disrupted.

UTAs new service alerts can come as a smartphone text or email.

“UTA’s new Service Alerts will provide information about bus detours, major rail delays and any system-wide disruptions, helping riders adjust their

commute,” a news release about the alert says.

“While alerts have long been sent regularly through Twitter and the Transit app, UTA recognizes some riders do not use social media or want another app on their phone. With UTA’s new text and email service alerts, riders can get the information they need delivered directly to them.”

There’s nothing to download, the statement says. Riders can sign up to receive text and email service alerts at rideuta.com/signup. For more information about Service Alerts see www.rideuta.com/news.

UTA can tell riders where to catch their bus and what to expect, the statement says. Riders will get a heads up about any major rail service delays, and can check Twitter for additional information.