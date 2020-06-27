UTA riders, operators, employees required to wear face masks system-wide effective July 1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Riders, operators and employees using UTA buses, TRAX and FrontRunner trains will be required to wear face masks system wide effective July 1.

According to a statement by UTA, their new face mask policy is already in effect in Salt Lake and Summit counties, and is the result of public health orders issued by their respective health departments and backed by Gov. Herbert Friday.

Those orders require face coverings be worn in public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

“In response to the increased surge of COVID-19 cases in Utah, effective on July 1, 2020, UTA will require all riders and employees system-wide to wear face masks or coverings until further notice,” the UTA notice said.

“UTA is providing face masks for riders who need them. Masks are available for pick up at UTA Customer Service locations and will soon be available on transit vehicles.”

UTA posted a statement online saying, “Many Utahns depend on the essential service UTA provides. The requirement of face coverings for riders and employees ensures UTA can continue to serve the community in the safest way possible. UTA shares the same goal as the state in reducing the spread of COVID-19 to keep the Utah economy strong and moving toward recovery.”

More information and details about the July 1 system-wide mask requirement will be shared early next week.

In the meantime, the latest COVID-19 updates and information can be found at rideuta.com/health.