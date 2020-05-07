UTA to give out face masks as thanks to riders; see times, locations

UTAH, May 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Transit Authority will celebrate its riders with a free giveaway of face masks at multiple locations, in most cases on Thursday morning.

“In appreciation of UTA riders, and concern for the safety and well-being of customers as well as employees, UTA will offering face masks to passengers on Thursday, May 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.,” a UTA statement says.

“Trustees will be distributing masks throughout the UTA system to people boarding and disembarking buses and trains,” it says. “All volunteers will be required to wear PPE and all masks being distributed have been packaged in Ziploc bags to ensure safety.”

It’s a “thanks you” to customers, the statement says.

“UTA is making this gesture to thank everyone who has relied upon mass transit for essential trips during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time UTA wants to promote and enhance the health and safety of all passengers and employees riding trains and buses.

“UTA encourages recipients of the masks to wear them, however they are not required to wear them to ride Frontrunner, TRAX or a UTA bus. The masks are washable and reusable.”

Masks will be distributed in Ogden during the same morning hours, but on Friday instead. In Stansbury Park, masks will be distributed from 4:15 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

See the distribution locations and times below: