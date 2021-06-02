UTA to provide extra TRAX services after Utah Jazz game

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority will be providing extra TRAX services after Wednesday’s Jazz game.

“UTA is providing extra TRAX service to help Utah Jazz fans get conveniently home from Vivint Arena after tonight’s Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzly basketball game on Wednesday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m.,” said a news release from UTA. “TRAX will be operating on a regular schedule, and runs late enough to service all stations after the game.”

To accommodate increased crowds there will be two additional trains leaving southbound from Arena Station shortly after the game ends.

Red Line train, from Salt Lake Central to Arena to Daybreak Parkway.

Blue Line train, from Salt Lake Central to Arena to Draper Town Center.

“We encourage riders to confirm the last train times for the Red, Blue and Green Lines online, or download or check the Transit app,” the news release said.