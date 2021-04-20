UTA warns of bus bridge on TRAX Red Line in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority is warning of a bus bridge on the TRAX Red Line at 8120 S. Redwood Road starting Saturday.

UTA is replacing a Redwood Road grade crossing from April 24-April 28, said a news release.

“The Red Line bus bridge will connect West Jordan City Center to Sugar Factory Road Station (2700 West),” the news release said. “Please expect 15-30 minute delays.”

Due to construction, Redwood Road will be narrowed to two lanes southbound and one lane northbound during this time. Drivers are asked to use 7800 South and 9000 South or 1300 West or 2700 West as alternative routes.

Anyone needing help planning a trip can contact UTA customer service at 801-743-3882 or download UTA’s transit app here.