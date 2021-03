SANDY, Utah, March 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority is warning residents of delays on the TRAX Blue Line near 7500 South beginning Saturday.

UTA will be replacing a grade crossing in that area through Tuesday, March 30, said a tweet, and delays of 10 to 15 minutes are expected.

There will be single tracking between Fashion Place West and Historic Sandy stations.

If you need help planning your trip, contact customer service at 801-743-3882 or download the transit app here.