UTA will operate bus bridge on FrontRunner in American Fork, Orem, Provo beginning Saturday

UTAH, Nov. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority will be operating a bus bridge on FrontRunner in American Fork, Orem and Provo beginning Saturday.

“UTA will be operating a bus bridge on FrontRunner between American Fork, Orem and Provo Central Stations as construction progresses on the new FrontRunner station in Vineyard,” said a news release from UTA. “The bus bridge is necessary as construction crews add a switch to the new station and pour concrete for the platform. FrontRunner trains will continue operating north of the American Fork Station on regular schedules with minimal delays.”

Riders should allow an additional 20 to 30 minutes travel time between the stations impacted by the Vineyard Station construction. Northbound passengers also have the option of boarding and disembarking from FrontRunner at the American Fork Station.

Normal FrontRunner schedules resume on Monday, Nov. 29.

Service is anticipated to begin at the Vineyard Station in spring 2022.

“Students at the UVU Vineyard campus will gain convenient access to commuter rail and UTA’s transit network,” the news release said. “Through local trail systems and nearby transfers to UVX, the station will increase mobility and connectivity throughout Utah County.”