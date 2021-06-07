UTA will provide extra TRAX services this week after Utah Jazz games

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority will provide extra TRAX services this week after Utah Jazz games.

“UTA is providing extra TRAX service to help Utah Jazz fans get conveniently home from Vivint Arena after the Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers basketball games on Tuesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 10,” said a news release from UTA.

TRAX and FrontRunner will be operating on a regular schedule, and run late enough to service all stations after the game. To accommodate increased crowds there will be two additional trains leaving southbound from Arena Station shortly after the game ends.

Red Line train; from Salt Lake Central to Arena to Daybreak Parkway.

Blue Line train; from Salt Lake Central to Arena to Draper Town Center.

“We encourage riders to confirm the last train times for FrontRunner and the TRAX Red, Blue and Green Lines online, or download and check the Transit app,” the news release said.