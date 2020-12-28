Utah announces plans for first wave of phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine distribution

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s COVID-19 Unified Command has announced plans outlining who will be first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine campaign. The procedures and protocols are based upon recommendations by the Utah Department of Health.

Phase 2 vaccinations are expected to begin as early as mid-February, according a UDoH press release issued Monday morning.

Utah residents who are 75 and older will receive the vaccine first once Phase 2 vaccinations begin, according to the release.

“We have seen older adults bear the most severe burden of disease in our state, and across the nation,” said Rich Saunders, UDOH interim executive director. “These individuals are far more likely to be hospitalized, to need intensive care, and to pass away from COVID-19. Ensuring these members of our community receive the vaccine as early as possible will save lives and help reduce the burden on our hospitals.”

The hospitalization rate for adults between the ages of 65-84 is more than three times greater than the next closest age group, according to the UDoH. For adults older than 85, the rate is nearly five times greater. Mortality rates are also significantly elevated in these age groups with adults 65 and over accounting for 77% of all COVID-19 related deaths in Utah.

“As we move into Phase 2 of our vaccination program, it simply makes the most sense to vaccinate those who are at the highest risk for hospitalization and death first,” said Gov. Herbert. “We will continue to refine our plans, and to move forward under the principle that those who stand to suffer the most should be vaccinated first.”

Prioritization of subsequent waves in Phase 2 is still being considered, and will likely include prioritization by additional age groups, residents with certain underlying medical conditions, and certain residents who live in congregate settings, the UDoH press statement said.

Prioritization based on an individual’s employment status in certain industries is no longer being considered by the Unified Command group.

“Focusing on age will do more to reduce infections and alleviate hospitalizations than any other category of individuals as we continue to administer vaccinations,” said Gov.-elect Spencer Cox. “I’m very supportive of this change and know it will save lives.”

During the initial stages of the Phase 2 vaccination campaign, many will receive their immunizations at local health department mass vaccination clinics. Later in Phase 2, vaccines will also be available through local pharmacies and primary care providers.

Details surrounding implementation of Phase 2 vaccination efforts are still being determined, the UDoH said, “including how vaccine administration sites will verify the age of those seeking to be immunized.”

In Phase 1 of the vaccination rollout hospital health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, non-hospital health care workers, public health and tribal health care workers are being vaccinated, the statement said.

Later in Phase 1, “likely in late January, K-12 teachers and school staff, along with first responders, will begin receiving vaccines. This coordination is happening between school district administrators and local health departments,” according to the UDoH statement.

Individual hospitals are vaccinating their own staff. National pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens, along with Community Nursing Services, are providing vaccines in long-term care facilities. Non-hospital health care workers should reach out to their local health departments for information on how to get vaccinated.

More information about Utah’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan go to coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine.