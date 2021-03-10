Utah Arts Festival will return in August

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Arts Festival is set to return in August after last year’s event was postponed.

“The Utah Arts Festival is excited to announce new dates for the 2021 festival,” said a news release Tuesday. “Mark your calendar for Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29.”

Over the last month, the Utah Arts Festival has conducted an in-depth evaluation of its options with the primary goal of holding a safe, in-person event in 2021, the news release said.

“After asking the general community, artists, partners, board members, staff, and artistic coordinators about their interest and comfort in a live, in-person event, it was clear that people were enthusiastic about a live event, though it seemed best to move the festival back to a time when there would likely be more safety and certainty in our lives,” the news release said.

“With all of that in mind, the festival may look a little different as we follow the safety guidelines prescribed by the state health department, though there will still be that same fun and excitement people expect from the festival each year.”

More details will be released soon, the news release said.