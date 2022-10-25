Utah attorney general opposes CDC proposal to add COVID-19 vaccine to childhood immunization list

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has joined Louisiana A.G. Jeff Landry in opposing a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention proposal to include the COVID-19 vaccination on the list of child immunizations.

The Republican attorneys general slammed the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for two votes taken this week that occurred prior to the close of the public comment period, the Utah Attorney General’s Office said in a news release Monday.

In a public comment letter submitted to the CDC Director Rochelle Wolensky, the attorneys general from 12 states ask the committee to not include the COVID-19 vaccine in the Vaccines for Children Program, which was created by Congress in the wake of a measles outbreak to ensure kids from low-income families had access to free vaccines.

“The COVID-19 vaccine does not provide the same protection against life-threatening illnesses. Instead, it could put more kids at risk instead of protecting them, which is the purpose of the VCF,” the letter states. “The CDC should not be treating kids in low-income households as lab experiments. Nor should pharmaceutical companies be allowed to use low-income families as cash cows.”

“Given the lack of need for kids to obtain the vaccines and their lack of effectiveness, adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of childhood immunizations amounts to little more than a payout to big pharmaceutical companies at the expense of kids and parents,” the letter continues.

Joining Reyes and Landry in the letter to the CDC are the red state attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma.