Utah Avalanche Center issues ‘special alert’ over dangerous avalanche threat

UTAH, March 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Avalanche Center has issued a special alert due to the high potential for dangerous avalanche accidents this weekend.

“We are very worried that a serious avalanche accident could occur this weekend,” the Center’s statement says.

“A considerable avalanche danger exists across northern and central Utah — THIS IS WHEN WE SEE THE MOST ACCIDENTS AND FATALITIES.

“DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS combined with great powder and beautiful weather make accidents likely,” the statement says.

“There have been many close calls this week, but luck eventually runs out. We commonly see a string of close calls leading up to serious accidents.”