Utah Avalanche Center reminds backcountry skiers to carry proper gear after recent snowfalll

Utah, Feb. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Avalanche Center officials are reminding backcountry skiers to ensure they carry the proper gear after recent heavy snowfall.

A tweet from the Utah Division of Public Safety Wednesday morning said: “Craig Gordon from @UACwasatch says they expect avalanche danger to really ratchet up with the next storm; avalanche avoidance is the main goal. Make sure you have the right gear in case anything goes wrong.”

The UAC said on its website Wednesday morning that moderate danger exists on all upper elevation aspects and west, south, and east-facing mid-elevation slopes where fresh slabs of wind drifted snow exist.

A low avalanche danger is found on north-facing mid-elevation slopes and all slopes under 8,000 feet in elevation where generally safe avalanche conditions exist.

“Heads up: A warm, wet, and windy storm will rapidly raise the avalanche hazard over the next few days,” the post added.

