Utah Avalanche Center warns of dangerous conditions following low-elevation accidents

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Avalanche Center is warning outdoor recreationists of “dangerous and unusual” conditions across the state following a series of low-elevation avalanches.

Three “significant avalanche accidents” have occurred in the past week in Utah, including two that required search and rescue crews to evacuate injured victims, according to the avalanche center.

A third victim was able to self-evacuate but initially was unconscious from the avalanche, the UAC reported.

All three avalanches happened in areas below 8,000 feet, meaning “these avalanches can occur not far from parking lots and trailheads,” according to a UAC avalanche bulletin.

The avalanches have been between 1 foot and 4 feet deep at the top fracture line and are easily triggered from below, the bulletin states.

Dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to continue “through the weekend and beyond,” according to the UAC.